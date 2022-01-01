West Lafayette bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in West Lafayette

Nine Irish Brothers image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$11.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Fish & Chips$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
Guinness Stew$12.99
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
More about Nine Irish Brothers
State 19 image

 

State 19

103 West State Street, West Lafayette

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LAYERD NACHOES$11.00
CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK EITH AVOCADO, PEPPERJACK QUESO, SOUR CREAM AND PICKLED JALEPENOS.
MARGHERITA$9.00
MOZERELLA, TOMATO, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON CIBATTA.
More about State 19
Stacked Pickle image

 

Stacked Pickle

516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)$9.99
12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese
WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)$10.49
One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
More about Stacked Pickle

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Fish And Chips

