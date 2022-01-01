West Lafayette bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Lafayette
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$11.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
|Fish & Chips
|$21.99
A Nine Irish Brother’s favorite. Two hefty haddock fillets battered in lager and served with a bountiful portion of our delicious pub chips. Full order also includes a side of cole slaw. Tartar sauce upon request.
|Guinness Stew
|$12.99
A hearty portion of our homemade beef stew, featuring slow-simmered pot roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and a hint of Guinness Stout in the broth, topped with mashed potatoes. Served with a slice of soda bread.
More about State 19
State 19
103 West State Street, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|LAYERD NACHOES
|$11.00
CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR STEAK EITH AVOCADO, PEPPERJACK QUESO, SOUR CREAM AND PICKLED JALEPENOS.
|MARGHERITA
|$9.00
MOZERELLA, TOMATO, BASIL, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE ON CIBATTA.
More about Stacked Pickle
Stacked Pickle
516 Northwestern Ave, #1700, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|BONELESS WINGS (Purdue)
|$9.99
12 hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese
|WINGS TRADITIONAL (Purdue)
|$10.49
One pound of jumbo bone-in buffalo wings. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub and served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.