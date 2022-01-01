West Lafayette cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West Lafayette
Copper Moon Coffee
351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Flavored Latte
|Draft Cold Brew
|Iced Flavored Latte
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
1000 W State St, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|The Grey Capp
|$4.00
Our double-ristretto cappuccino (8oz)
|Cortado
|$3.75
Double espresso cut w/ steamed milk (5oz)
|Regular Cold Brew Latte, Iced
|$4.50
12oz. Our smooth cold brew and milk. Add any of our handcrafted syrups for $0.50
Copper Moon Coffee
302 Vine Street, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$3.00
|Iced Latte
|Flavored Latte
ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co.
100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Popular items
|Large Dr. Strangelove
|$6.00
16 oz. Latte sweetened and infused w/ cinnamon, orange & cloves
|Vanilla Bean Glazed, Yeast
|$2.00
Yeast doughnut with vanilla bean glaze. A timeless favorite.
|Large London fog
|$5.50
16 oz. Earl Grey tea latte with vanilla