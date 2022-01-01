Bread pudding in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
The Bryant Food & Drink Company
1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Almond Bread Pudding
|$9.00
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Bread Pudding
|$7.49
Nine Irish Brothers’ famous bread pudding, made from from scratch from an old O’Bryan family recipe with soda bread, cream, butter, eggs, sugar, and a touch of
Irish whiskey. It’s a delectable treat, after dinner, before dinner, for dinner, or any
time of the day!