Burritos in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve burritos
Brokerage Brewing Company
2516 Covington St, West Lafayette
|Bacon Burrito
|$6.50
The Guac Box - 1408 mitch daniels blvd
Mitch Daniels Boulevard, West Lafayette
|Nick Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Street Corn, Cotija Cheese, House Spice, Guac Sauce, Creamy Queso on the side, and Your Choice of Protein
|Specialty Fried Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
Cripsy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Creamy Queso, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Creamy Queso on the side, Fried Chicken
|Josh Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Diced Onions, Cerde Sauce, Creamy Queso on the side, and Your choice of Protein