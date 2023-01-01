Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve burritos

Brokerage Brewing Company image

 

Brokerage Brewing Company

2516 Covington St, West Lafayette

Avg 5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Burrito$6.50
More about Brokerage Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

The Guac Box - 1408 mitch daniels blvd

Mitch Daniels Boulevard, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nick Burrito$12.00
Crispy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Street Corn, Cotija Cheese, House Spice, Guac Sauce, Creamy Queso on the side, and Your Choice of Protein
Specialty Fried Chicken Burrito$14.00
Cripsy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Creamy Queso, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Creamy Queso on the side, Fried Chicken
Josh Burrito$12.00
Crispy Tater Tots, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Diced Onions, Cerde Sauce, Creamy Queso on the side, and Your choice of Protein
More about The Guac Box - 1408 mitch daniels blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Pudding

Egg Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

Salmon

Pork Tenderloin

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Tacos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston