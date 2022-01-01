Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Banner pic

 

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.80
Mozzarella
Plain Cheese Pizza$8.80
Mozzarella, Marinara
Four Cheese Pizza$10.00
Fontina, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan
More about Cafe Literato
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Four-Cheese Apple & Cranberry Pizza$10.99
Flatbread layered with Havarti, Feta, Blue and Parmesan cheeses, with apples and dried cranberries on top. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette for dipping.
More about Nine Irish Brothers
Pizza Uncommon image

 

Pizza Uncommon

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Cheese Pizza
Vegan Plain Cheese Pizza
More about Pizza Uncommon

Map

Map

