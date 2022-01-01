Cheese pizza in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Cafe Literato
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$4.80
Mozzarella
|Plain Cheese Pizza
|$8.80
Mozzarella, Marinara
|Four Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Fontina, Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Four-Cheese Apple & Cranberry Pizza
|$10.99
Flatbread layered with Havarti, Feta, Blue and Parmesan cheeses, with apples and dried cranberries on top. Served with Balsamic vinaigrette for dipping.