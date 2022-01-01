Chicken salad in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe Literato
Cafe Literato
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$9.70
Romaine, Carrot, Roma Tomato, Fontina
|Chili Lime Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.60
Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Rustic Italian Batard
More about Hunters Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$10.49
Amazing chicken salad: Chicken with dried cranberries, grapes, onion, and celery in a mayonnaise base. Served with two tomato wedges and a slice of soda bread.