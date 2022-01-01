Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad$9.70
Romaine, Carrot, Roma Tomato, Fontina
Chili Lime Chicken Salad$10.50
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.60
Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Rustic Italian Batard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.
Chicken Salad Salad$10.49
Amazing chicken salad: Chicken with dried cranberries, grapes, onion, and celery in a mayonnaise base. Served with two tomato wedges and a slice of soda bread.
