Chicken sandwiches in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$9.80
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Roma Tomato, Basil Pesto Mayo, Rustic Italian Batard
Chili Lime Chicken Sandwich$9.80
Grilled Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Lime Juice, Rustic Italian Batard
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.60
Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Rustic Italian Batard
More about Cafe Literato
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Sandwich Wing Sauce Chicken$10.50
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.50
More about Hunters Pub
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.
Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a soft bun, topped to order. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
More about Nine Irish Brothers

