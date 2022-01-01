Chicken sandwiches in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
The Bryant Food & Drink Company
1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Cafe Literato
Cafe Literato
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$9.80
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Roma Tomato, Basil Pesto Mayo, Rustic Italian Batard
|Chili Lime Chicken Sandwich
|$9.80
Grilled Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Lime Juice, Rustic Italian Batard
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.60
Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Rustic Italian Batard
More about Hunters Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Sandwich Wing Sauce Chicken
|$10.50
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.50
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Our delectable chicken salad on toasted white bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with a side of pub chips.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a soft bun, topped to order. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.