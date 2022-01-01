Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve french fries

Consumer pic

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poutine French Fries$9.00
French Fries$2.40
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Large French Fries$6.50
More about Hunters Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Chef Salad

Green Beans

Brisket

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston