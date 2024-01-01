Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Item pic

 

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Torn Basil
More about Cafe Literato
Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Flatbread pizza$12.50
More about Hunters Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pepperoni Pizza

Pork Tenderloin

Chicken Salad

Bread Pudding

Crab Rangoon

Fried Rice

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (23 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston