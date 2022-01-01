Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants that serve octopus

A6. Takoyaki-Octopus in ball image

 

Heisei Japanese Restaurant

907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
A6. Takoyaki-Octopus in ball$3.99
More about Heisei Japanese Restaurant
Brokerage Brewing Company image

 

Brokerage Brewing Company

2516 Covington St, West Lafayette

Avg 5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus Has No Friends Crowler$8.00
More about Brokerage Brewing Company

