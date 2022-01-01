Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
West Lafayette
/
West Lafayette
/
Octopus
West Lafayette restaurants that serve octopus
Heisei Japanese Restaurant
907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette
No reviews yet
A6. Takoyaki-Octopus in ball
$3.99
More about Heisei Japanese Restaurant
Brokerage Brewing Company
2516 Covington St, West Lafayette
Avg 5
(112 reviews)
Octopus Has No Friends Crowler
$8.00
More about Brokerage Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Fritters
Bread Pudding
Cake
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
Nachos
Veggie Burgers
More near West Lafayette to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(543 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston