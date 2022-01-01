Pies in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve pies
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Half Fisherman's Pie
|$8.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a
traditional family recipe. Baked haddock,
salmon, and shrimp served with peas and
carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped
with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green
onions, and cheese.
|Shamrock Pie
|$7.99
A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.
|Fisherman's Pie
|$12.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a traditional family recipe. Baked haddock, salmon, and shrimp served with peas and carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green onions, and cheese.
More about Pizza Uncommon
Pizza Uncommon
1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette
|Vegan Brown Sugar Apple Pie Pizza
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon,
Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles
|Cherry Crumble Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon,
Raw Sugar, Cherries,
Brown Sugar Crumbles
|Caramel Apple Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles, Ghirardelli Salted Caramel