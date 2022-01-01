Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve pies

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Half Fisherman's Pie$8.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a
traditional family recipe. Baked haddock,
salmon, and shrimp served with peas and
carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped
with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green
onions, and cheese.
Shamrock Pie$7.99
A most unique and delicious dessert: Chocolate cookie-crumble crust topped with rich layers of mint and chocolate mousse.
Fisherman's Pie$12.99
A Nine Irish Brothers favorite made from a traditional family recipe. Baked haddock, salmon, and shrimp served with peas and carrots in a savory, creamy sauce, topped with mashed potatoes, a sprinkle of green onions, and cheese.
Pizza Uncommon

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Brown Sugar Apple Pie Pizza
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon,
Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles
Cherry Crumble Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon,
Raw Sugar, Cherries,
Brown Sugar Crumbles
Caramel Apple Pie
Homemade Dough, Cinnamon, Raw Sugar, Apples, Brown Sugar Crumbles, Ghirardelli Salted Caramel
