Pork tenderloin in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
More about Hunters Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Pork Tenderloin
|$9.50
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$12.99
The Best Fried Tenderloin in Indiana, according to USA Today's 10 Best. Enormous breaded Indiana pork tenderloin, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle, on a soft bun. Choose your toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.