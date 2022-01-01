Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in West Lafayette

Go
West Lafayette restaurants
Toast

West Lafayette restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Bread Pudding$9.00
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.49
Nine Irish Brothers’ famous bread pudding, made from from scratch from an old O’Bryan family recipe with soda bread, cream, butter, eggs, sugar, and a touch of
Irish whiskey. It’s a delectable treat, after dinner, before dinner, for dinner, or any
time of the day!
More about Nine Irish Brothers

Browse other tasty dishes in West Lafayette

Pies

Reuben

Prime Ribs

Green Beans

Cake

Quesadillas

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Map

More near West Lafayette to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston