Reuben in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve reuben
More about Hunters Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Reuben
|$10.50
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Reuben
|$12.99
Zesty hand-pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese, with Thousand Island Dressing on Panini-grilled rye. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.