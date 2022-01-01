Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant image

 

HEISEI Japanese Restaurant

907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Ball (Salmon)$3.25
More about HEISEI Japanese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

The Bryant Food & Drink Company

1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$20.00
More about The Bryant Food & Drink Company
Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Dinner$18.00
More about Hunters Pub
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Plate$13.99
Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.
Salmon & Caper Flatbread$12.99
Flatbread layered with Havarti, Feta, Blue and Parmesan cheeses, with thin-sliced apples, and dried cranberries on top. Served with lemon and dill aioli for
dipping.
Atlantic Salmon$22.99
Spicy eight-ounce pan-seared salmon fillet with sides of our famous champ and vegetable of the day, with a slice of soda bread.
More about Nine Irish Brothers

