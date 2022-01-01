Salmon in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve salmon
HEISEI Japanese Restaurant
907 Sagamore Pkwy W, West, West Lafayette
|Rice Ball (Salmon)
|$3.25
The Bryant Food & Drink Company
1820 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette
|Salmon
|$20.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Salmon Dinner
|$18.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$13.99
Delicate salmon smoked in oak, served with zesty capers, diced red onion, diced red and green bell peppers, and toast points. Served with our Shamrock Sauce on the side.
|Salmon & Caper Flatbread
|$12.99
Flatbread layered with Havarti, Feta, Blue and Parmesan cheeses, with thin-sliced apples, and dried cranberries on top. Served with lemon and dill aioli for
dipping.
|Atlantic Salmon
|$22.99
Spicy eight-ounce pan-seared salmon fillet with sides of our famous champ and vegetable of the day, with a slice of soda bread.