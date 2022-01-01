Spinach salad in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Cafe Literato
Cafe Literato
1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Spinach & Berries Salad
|$9.00
Strawberries, Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Green Onions, Almonds, Cherry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing
|$11.99
Fresh baby spinach leaves with Parmesan cheese, diced red bell pepper, sliced egg, shallots, bacon, and a warm bacon & honey mustard dressing.