Spinach salad in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve spinach salad

Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Berries Salad$9.00
Strawberries, Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Green Onions, Almonds, Cherry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2
More about Cafe Literato
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon & Mustard Dressing$11.99
Fresh baby spinach leaves with Parmesan cheese, diced red bell pepper, sliced egg, shallots, bacon, and a warm bacon & honey mustard dressing.
More about Nine Irish Brothers

