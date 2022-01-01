Strawberry shortcake in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
More about Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. - - Campus
1000 W State St, West Lafayette
|Strawberry Shortcake, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.00
If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a grandma cooking treats in her farmhouse kitchen then this is sure to fill that void. An old fashioned doughnut with fresh strawberry glaze, cut strawberries and whipped topping; to quote Olaf “put them together it just makes sense.”
More about Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette
|Strawberry Shortcake, Old Fashioned Cake
|$3.00
If you’ve ever wanted to feel like a grandma cooking treats in her farmhouse kitchen then this is sure to fill that void. An old fashioned doughnut with fresh strawberry glaze, cut strawberries and whipped topping; to quote Olaf “put them together it just makes sense.”