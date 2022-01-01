Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve tacos

Hunters Pub image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hunters Pub

1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Kids 2 Soft Tacos W/ Rice (Taco Meat)$7.50
1 Chicken Taco$3.00
One Shrimp Taco$3.00
More about Hunters Pub
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
Two soft flour fish tacos, fried or pan-seared with shredded cabbage cilantro, and a chipotle sauce. Served with pub chips.
More about Nine Irish Brothers
Pizza Uncommon image

 

Pizza Uncommon

1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Doritos Taco Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos
Vegan Doritos Tacos
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos
Doritos Taco Supreme
Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Nacho Cheese
More about Pizza Uncommon

