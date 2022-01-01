Tacos in West Lafayette
West Lafayette restaurants that serve tacos
More about Hunters Pub
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hunters Pub
1092 Sagamore Parkway W., West Lafayette
|Kids 2 Soft Tacos W/ Rice (Taco Meat)
|$7.50
|1 Chicken Taco
|$3.00
|One Shrimp Taco
|$3.00
More about Nine Irish Brothers
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nine Irish Brothers
119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99
Two soft flour fish tacos, fried or pan-seared with shredded cabbage cilantro, and a chipotle sauce. Served with pub chips.
More about Pizza Uncommon
Pizza Uncommon
1522 Win Hentschel Boulevard, West Lafayette
|Doritos Taco Sticks
Our Homemade Dough topped with Homemade Taco Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, Nacho Cheese, & Doritos
|Vegan Doritos Tacos
Vegan Garlic Mozzarella, Vegan Taco Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Vegan Doritos
|Doritos Taco Supreme
Beef, Pinto Beans, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Homemade Taco Seasoning, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, Nacho Cheese