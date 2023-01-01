Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in West Lafayette

West Lafayette restaurants
West Lafayette restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Brokerage Brewing Company image

 

Brokerage Brewing Company

2516 Covington St, West Lafayette

Avg 5 (112 reviews)
Grilled Veggie and Herbed Ricotta Sandwich$12.00
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette

119 Howard Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (1593 reviews)
Veggie Sandwich$13.99
Sautéed red and green bell pepper, squash, zucchini, onion, and mushroom with Feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette on white. Choose additional toppings after selection. Served with a side of pub chips.
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co. image

ICE CREAM • CREPES • DONUTS

Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette

100 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Sundrenched Veggie Sandwich$10.50
Eggplant, roasted tomato, spinach, feta, and basil aioli in an italian baguette. Plated with chips and a pickle.
