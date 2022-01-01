West Linn restaurants you'll love

West Linn restaurants
Toast
  • West Linn

West Linn's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try West Linn restaurants

Backyard Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Burger Company

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saucy Aunt Barbs BBQ chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken, queso, bbq sauce, honey mustard, pickles and an onion ring
Uncle Michael's a Fun Guy$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and garlic aioli
Aunt Kathryn's Breath Buster$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, gorgonzola, caramelized onion and whole roasted garlic cloves, served with garlic aioli
More about Backyard Burger Company
Lil' Cooperstown image

 

Lil' Cooperstown

1980 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLTA$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
ICON Burger$15.00
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Swiss, bacon, and your choice of avocado or sautéed mushrooms.
More about Lil' Cooperstown
La fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar image

 

La fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

1849 Willamette Falls Drive, West Linn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Nineteen 33 Taproom

1873 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nineteen 33 Taproom
