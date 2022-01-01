West Linn restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Burger Company
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn
|Saucy Aunt Barbs BBQ chicken
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, queso, bbq sauce, honey mustard, pickles and an onion ring
|Uncle Michael's a Fun Guy
|$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and garlic aioli
|Aunt Kathryn's Breath Buster
|$14.00
1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, gorgonzola, caramelized onion and whole roasted garlic cloves, served with garlic aioli
Lil' Cooperstown
1980 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn
|BLTA
|$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
|ICON Burger
|$15.00
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Swiss, bacon, and your choice of avocado or sautéed mushrooms.
La fiesta Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar
1849 Willamette Falls Drive, West Linn
Nineteen 33 Taproom
1873 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn