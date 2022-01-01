Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in West Linn

West Linn restaurants
West Linn restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Lettuce Wraps$15.00
Blackened salmon with shredded carrots and sweet chili sauce in romaine lettuce cups
6 oz Salmon$12.00
Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Grilled wild caught salmon with cabbage, carrots, wasabi vinaigrette and mayo
More about Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Kuni

21450 Salamo Road, West Linn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon - Sake$17.00
5 pieces of salmon sashimi
OR
1 piece of nigiri
**While Supplies Last**
Salmon Belly - Sake Harasu$18.50
5 pieces of salmon belly sashimi
Or
1 piece of nigiri
**While Supplies Last**
Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo
More about Sushi Kuni
