Salmon in West Linn

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Burger Company - 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn
|Salmon Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
Blackened salmon with shredded carrots and sweet chili sauce in romaine lettuce cups
|6 oz Salmon
|$12.00
|Salmon Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled wild caught salmon with cabbage, carrots, wasabi vinaigrette and mayo
Sushi Kuni
21450 Salamo Road, West Linn
|Salmon - Sake
|$17.00
5 pieces of salmon sashimi
OR
1 piece of nigiri
**While Supplies Last**
|Salmon Belly - Sake Harasu
|$18.50
5 pieces of salmon belly sashimi
Or
1 piece of nigiri
**While Supplies Last**
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$8.00
Salmon Skin With Cucumber, Kaiware, Yamagobo