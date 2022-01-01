Tacos in West Linn
West Linn restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Backyard Burger Company
18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Your choice of chicken or beef with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and onions. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.
Lil' Cooperstown
1980 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Seasoned taco beef, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, roasted corn, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, iceberg-cabbage blend and cilantro lime vinaigrette served in a crispy taco shell bowl.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled and seasoned cod, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and chipotle créma. Served with black beans, chips and Coach’s Salsa.