Tacos in West Linn

West Linn restaurants
West Linn restaurants that serve tacos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Backyard Burger Company

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn

Avg 4 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of chicken or beef with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and onions. Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole on the side.
More about Backyard Burger Company
Lil' Cooperstown

1980 Willamette Falls Dr, West Linn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
Seasoned taco beef, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, roasted corn, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, iceberg-cabbage blend and cilantro lime vinaigrette served in a crispy taco shell bowl.
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled and seasoned cod, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and chipotle créma. Served with black beans, chips and Coach’s Salsa.
More about Lil' Cooperstown

