Go
Toast

West Main Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

1620 West Main Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

SM All American$10.99
burger,special sauce,onions,pickles better than a big mac
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1620 West Main Road

Portsmouth RI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Coastal cooking with a New England twist.

Atria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Food Works Restaurant

No reviews yet

Great food at fair prices!

Fieldstones

No reviews yet

We'd like to make these uncertain times a little more comfortable by offering take out and limited indoor seating. Stay Safe!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston