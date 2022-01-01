Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in West Monroe

Go
West Monroe restaurants
Toast

West Monroe restaurants that serve chicken wraps

JAC's Craft Smokehouse image

 

JAC's Craft Smokehouse

401 Trenton Street, West Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
More about JAC's Craft Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Flying Heart Brewing - West Monroe

204 Commerce, West Monroe

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
California Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Flying Heart Brewing - West Monroe

Browse other tasty dishes in West Monroe

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near West Monroe to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bossier City

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston