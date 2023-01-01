Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in West Monroe

West Monroe restaurants
West Monroe restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Fest Apizzeria

2207 Cypress St, West Monroe

Avg 4.6 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken$0.00
Warning. Very spicy!
Built on our made fresh daily dough. Salsa, grilled chicken, sweet yellow onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese
More about Pizza Fest Apizzeria
JAC's Craft Smokehouse image

 

JAC's Craft Smokehouse

401 Trenton Street, West Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Taco$5.50
Skirt steak marinated in Flying Tiger Blonde craft beer, seasoned and smoked to perfection. Served on a flour tortilla and topped with grilled red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions. Comes with our house-made cilantro lime crema and chipotle crema on the side.
Chicken Fajita Taco$5.50
Tender chicken breast, seasoned with our Smokin' Dust house seasoning, then smoked to perfection. Served on a flour tortilla, topped with grilled red and green bell peppers and caramelized onions. Comes with our house-made cilantro lime crema and chipotle crema on the side.
More about JAC's Craft Smokehouse

Chicken Fajitas

