Fajitas in West Monroe

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Fest Apizzeria
2207 Cypress St, West Monroe
|Fajita Chicken
|$0.00
Warning. Very spicy!
Built on our made fresh daily dough. Salsa, grilled chicken, sweet yellow onions, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, mozzarella, and pepper jack cheese
JAC's Craft Smokehouse
401 Trenton Street, West Monroe
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$5.50
Skirt steak marinated in Flying Tiger Blonde craft beer, seasoned and smoked to perfection. Served on a flour tortilla and topped with grilled red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions. Comes with our house-made cilantro lime crema and chipotle crema on the side.
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$5.50
Tender chicken breast, seasoned with our Smokin' Dust house seasoning, then smoked to perfection. Served on a flour tortilla, topped with grilled red and green bell peppers and caramelized onions. Comes with our house-made cilantro lime crema and chipotle crema on the side.