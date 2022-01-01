West New York restaurants you'll love

Go
West New York restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West New York

West New York's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try West New York restaurants

Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave image

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave

5406 Bergenline Ave, West New York

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dominate Today$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
Yaroa$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
Super Green Juice$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
More about Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave
GP's Restaurant image

 

GP's Restaurant

24 69th St, Guttenberg

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagne Bolognese$23.00
Traditional Lasagne with Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses, Meat Sauce
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Side Spinach$8.00
More about GP's Restaurant
El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location image

 

El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location

6132 Bergenline Ave, West New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location
Map

More near West New York to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston