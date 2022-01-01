West New York restaurants you'll love
More about Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave
5406 Bergenline Ave, West New York
|Dominate Today
|$5.49
Dominate your day with this awesome protein Smoothie, made with real fruits, blueberries, banana and pineapple, whey protein, oat and whole milk. (Almond milk and evaporated milk & others available). 20 oz
|Yaroa
|$7.99
A Yaroa is served with a base of fries,
or sweet plantains, an option of chicken, pulled pork or burger, melted cheddar and jack cheese and pink sauce.
|Super Green Juice
|$5.99
Very nutritious blend all natural ingredients. Made with fresh kale / celery / cucumber & blended with orange juice. (most people add pineapple for extra flavor and nutrition). 20 oz
More about GP's Restaurant
GP's Restaurant
24 69th St, Guttenberg
|Lasagne Bolognese
|$23.00
Traditional Lasagne with Ground Beef, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheeses, Meat Sauce
|Chicken Marsala
|$24.00
|Side Spinach
|$8.00