Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in West New York

Go
West New York restaurants
Toast

West New York restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Dulce De Leche Bakery - West New York

6510 Bergenline Avenue, West New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu Slice$5.50
More about Dulce De Leche Bakery - West New York
GP's Restaurant image

 

GP's Restaurant - Guttenberg

24 69th St, Guttenberg

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$9.00
More about GP's Restaurant - Guttenberg
Map

More near West New York to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (15 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2432 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (934 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston