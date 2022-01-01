West Newton restaurants you'll love

West Newton restaurants
Toast
  • West Newton

West Newton's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Must-try West Newton restaurants

Flora's image

 

Flora's

1284 Washington St., West Newton

Popular items
$50 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (2-4 Appetizer Portions)$50.00
Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.
$75 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (4-6 Appetizer Portions)$75.00
Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.
$100 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (6-8 Appetizer Portions)$100.00
Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.
Paddy's Public House image

 

Paddy's Public House

95 Elm Street, West Newton

Popular items
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Burger$13.00
Large Salad$13.00
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Salt Restaurant

1255 Washington st Newton, Newton

