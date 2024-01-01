Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
West Newton
/
West Newton
/
Garden Salad
West Newton restaurants that serve garden salad
Ninebark -
1391 Washington St, West Newton
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$7.00
greens, onions, grape tomato, orange basil vinaigrette
More about Ninebark -
Paddy's Public House
95 Elm Street, West Newton
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$14.00
Side Garden Salad
$4.75
More about Paddy's Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in West Newton
Pork Chops
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Shrimp Scampi
More near West Newton to explore
Waltham
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Newton Center
No reviews yet
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(743 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(950 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(851 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1208 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(486 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston