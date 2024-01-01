Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in West Newton

Go
West Newton restaurants
Toast

West Newton restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Ninebark -

1391 Washington St, West Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coffee Salt Pork Chop$26.00
bone in 10oz pork chop, roasted potato & sweet pepper salad, pan gravy
More about Ninebark -
Consumer pic

 

Paddy's Public House

95 Elm Street, West Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chops$20.00
Maple Pork Chops$18.00
More about Paddy's Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in West Newton

Shrimp Scampi

Salmon

Garden Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West Newton to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (743 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston