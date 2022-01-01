Pretzels in West Newton

Go
West Newton restaurants
Toast

West Newton restaurants that serve pretzels

Flora's image

 

Flora's

1284 Washington St., West Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eastern Standard Pretzels & Cheeses$14.00
More about Flora's
Paddy's Public House image

 

Paddy's Public House

95 Elm Street, West Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$8.00
More about Paddy's Public House
Map

More near West Newton to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston