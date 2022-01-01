Pretzels in
West Newton
/
West Newton
/
Pretzels
West Newton restaurants that serve pretzels
Flora's
1284 Washington St., West Newton
No reviews yet
Eastern Standard Pretzels & Cheeses
$14.00
More about Flora's
Paddy's Public House
95 Elm Street, West Newton
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$8.00
More about Paddy's Public House
More near West Newton to explore
Waltham
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(969 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston