Tacos in West Newton

West Newton restaurants that serve tacos
Flora's
1284 Washington St., West Newton
No reviews yet
Veggie Taco
$5.50
Chicken Taco
$5.50
Steak Taco
$5.50
More about Flora's
Paddy's Public House
95 Elm Street, West Newton
No reviews yet
Short Rib Taco
$17.00
Fish Tacos
$17.00
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
$17.00
More about Paddy's Public House
