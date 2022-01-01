Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in West Newton

Go
West Newton restaurants
Toast

West Newton restaurants that serve tacos

Flora's image

 

Flora's

1284 Washington St., West Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$5.50
Chicken Taco$5.50
Steak Taco$5.50
More about Flora's
Paddy's Public House image

 

Paddy's Public House

95 Elm Street, West Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Taco$17.00
Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Paddy's Public House
Map

More near West Newton to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston