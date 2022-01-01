Go
West of Pecos

Southwestern Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

550 Valencia St • $$

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Churros$9.00
cajeta, mezcal cream
Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Chicken Molé Bowl$19.00
Mateo’s mole, queso fresco, avocado, handmade tortillas, rice & beans
Vegan Poblano Relleño$16.00
plantain, toasted pepita salsa, fresh pistachio mole, cashew creama
Bread Puddin'$9.00
carmel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
Bottled Root Beer$4.00
Smoked BBQ Ribs$21.00
tender baked butter beans, slaw, molasses
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
cast iron roasted with fery honey-habanero sauce
Brisket Tacos$16.00
coffee-rubbed, pickled sweet onion, griddled queso, cabbage
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 Valencia St

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
