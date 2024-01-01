Tacos in West Orange

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave

451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft Tacos$18.00
(3 per order) house made flour tortillas, ground beef, lettuce, cheddar,
tomato and crema. salsa rojo on the side
Chicken Club Tacos$18.00
(3 per order) house made flour tortillas, marinated chicken,
bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and special sauce
96 Hour Tacos$18.00
(3 per order) - slow cooked pork crisped up and tossed in our new
homemade flour tortillas. topped with avocado salsa verde, onion and cilantro
OKO Fine Cuisine - 437 Main St

437 Main St, West Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea Tacos$20.00
