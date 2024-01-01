Tacos in West Orange
Bagels By Jarrett - 451 Mt Pleasant Ave
451 Mt Pleasant Ave, West Orange
|Soft Tacos
|$18.00
(3 per order) house made flour tortillas, ground beef, lettuce, cheddar,
tomato and crema. salsa rojo on the side
|Chicken Club Tacos
|$18.00
(3 per order) house made flour tortillas, marinated chicken,
bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and special sauce
|96 Hour Tacos
|$18.00
(3 per order) - slow cooked pork crisped up and tossed in our new
homemade flour tortillas. topped with avocado salsa verde, onion and cilantro