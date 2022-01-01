West Palm Beach restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach is a mix of cityscapes and seasides. With a bustling downtown area and just a short distance from Palm Beach Atlantic University, there are plenty of restaurants to sample from. Featuring favorites such as coastal fair and surprises like tasty Asian fusion cuisine, the selection is plentiful. For every set of taste buds, there is a restaurant calling your name.
If you’re looking for authentic seafood, you’ll find fresh fish, crab, and shrimp all along the coastline. If you’re looking for something different, there are tons of trendy restaurants in West Palm Beach to choose from. Featuring rooftop restaurants, authentic middle eastern cuisine, and romantic Italian food, West Palm Beach will please any family, friend group, or date. Treat the ones you love to the best food in the city.
For a classy group activity, there are wineries to visit throughout West Palm Beach. If wine isn’t your style, head over to one of the many breweries or even a cidery to try some of the unique flavors from the top locations in the area. Don’t forget all the cocktail bars, lounges, and pubs just off S Olive Ave. When you visit West Palm Beach, you’ll always find a good time.
West Palm Beach's top cuisines
Must-try West Palm Beach restaurants
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cholo Soy Cocina
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|PORK BELLY
|$6.00
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$5.50
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
|CHIPS & GUAC
|$8.50
EXACTLY WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|Park Ave Salad
|$12.50
Hook Fish and Chicken
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|#1 Combo (2 Selections)
|$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
|French Fries
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
|10 Flavored Wings
|$9.99
PIZZA
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business
437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach
|Popular items
|Cheese
|$10.00
|1/2 Dz garlic knot
|$3.75
|Mozzaella Stickes
|$7.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Palm Beach Bowl
|$10.00
|Mexican Roll
|$14.00
|Edamame
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
|GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL
|$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
|GYRO PLATE
|$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
Kapow! Noodle Bar
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun
|$5.00
|General Tso's Cauliflower
|$15.00
|Brisket Pad See Ew
|$23.00
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
|PB Crunch Bowl
|$12.00
|Protein Smoothie
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
|Americano
|$18.95
Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
PLANTA
700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|BAKED CRAB ROLL
|$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
|CAULIFLOWER TOTS
|$11.75
lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
|DRAGON ROLL
|$16.25
Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)
Southern Kitchen
801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park
|Popular items
|Sampler
|$9.75
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of French toast
|Grouper
|$12.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
|Tilapia
|$11.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo
|$9.55
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
|Falafel Pita Combo
|$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
|Salmon Pita
|$9.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
Johan's Joe
401 South Dixie Highwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pineapple Focaccia
|$11.95
|BIG Marabou Chocolate Bar
|$6.95
|Bottle Water
|$2.45
SEAFOOD
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Shrimp
|$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
|Shrimp (easy peel)
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
|Snow Crab Leg
|$31.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
3301 S Dixie Hwy
3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Meatball
|$3.75
each housemade tomato sauce
|Arugula Stem
|$11.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$15.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island
|Popular items
|The Works Pizza
|$19.00
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
|Whiteout Pizza
|$15.00
Jet Runway Cafe Express
6612 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Runway Wrap
|$12.00
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|California Club
|$12.00
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Salad, & Bread
|$8.55
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, salad, & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Smokehouse
3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|BRISKET
|$18.00
Prime Angus Brisket with Espresso BBQ Sauce
|MAC & CHEESE
|$4.50
Stove Top Style with Creamy White Cheddar
|BRISKET EMPANADA
|$9.00
Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
209 6th Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|USDA Prime Rib Roast- per/lb
|$25.99
1 Rib serves 2 people, 4-5lbs (cradled and tied)
|CHEESE BURGER SLIDER - 24
|$75.00
|WINGS - 25
|$25.00
Palm Beach Meats
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Wagyu Smoked Beef Sausage Biscuit
|$14.00
Wagyu sausage, NOBO beer mustard, pimento cheese,Cheese, farm arugula, Pitbull BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions on a buttermilk biscuit
|Country Egg Benedict
|$14.00
Farm egg, wagyu sausage patty, pork sausage Gravy, open faced on a buttermilk biscuit
|Side of house-made chips
|$3.00
House made chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Hook Fish & Chicken
955 sansburys way, West palm beach
|Popular items
|#1 Choice of Fish, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp
|$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
|3 Wing Dinner
|$5.99
|Slushy
PB Wraps
2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
|Gyro Platter
|$11.95
|Curly Fries
|$4.00
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Croissant
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
|Greatest Butter Croissant
|$3.50
Flaky buttery classic French Viennoiserie
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on homemade buttermilk biscuit.
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Bowl
|$11.75
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$14.00
BBQ
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Fall off the Bone Pulled Pork, Slaw, Topped with your choice of PBBBQ house-made sauces. Served with savory Kettle Cooked Chips
|St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner
|$21.99
Our classic St. Louis Style Port Ribs, 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.
|Pork Spare Ribs All Natural
|$29.99
Our ribs are meaty, tender, and succulent. When smoked for six hours these ribs turn into meat candy that’s accentuated our specialized rubs and glaze.
One bite into our ribs will cause your taste buds to screaming for more.
SEAFOOD
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna Tostada
|$25.00
Blackened seared ahi tuna / crispy corn shell / ginger and carrot aioli / Asian Brussels sprout slaw / carrots / sliced almonds / spicy rice / avocado / ponzu sauce
|Classic Burger
|$15.00
8oz burger patty / lettuce / tomato / onions / cabbage
Add Bacon $3, Add Cheese $2
|Fish Sandwich
|$27.00
Local Dayboat Fish / Brioche Bun / Lettuce / tomatoes / onions / cabbage / key lime tartar sauce
High Dive
550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
|Thursday, May 14th Family Meal
|$129.00
High Dive lobster bisque with herbs & brioche croutons - Beer battered fish & chips with tartar sauce, lemon, & malt vinegar - Brown butter pecan pie
|NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL
|$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
Subculture Coffee WPB
509 clematis street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Flat White
|$4.25
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
|Latte
|$4.50
La Fonda Sports Bar
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish
|$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
|Paisita
|$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
|Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties
|$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas