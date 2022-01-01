West Palm Beach restaurants you'll love

West Palm Beach is a mix of cityscapes and seasides. With a bustling downtown area and just a short distance from Palm Beach Atlantic University, there are plenty of restaurants to sample from. Featuring favorites such as coastal fair and surprises like tasty Asian fusion cuisine, the selection is plentiful. For every set of taste buds, there is a restaurant calling your name.

If you’re looking for authentic seafood, you’ll find fresh fish, crab, and shrimp all along the coastline. If you’re looking for something different, there are tons of trendy restaurants in West Palm Beach to choose from. Featuring rooftop restaurants, authentic middle eastern cuisine, and romantic Italian food, West Palm Beach will please any family, friend group, or date. Treat the ones you love to the best food in the city.

For a classy group activity, there are wineries to visit throughout West Palm Beach. If wine isn’t your style, head over to one of the many breweries or even a cidery to try some of the unique flavors from the top locations in the area. Don’t forget all the cocktail bars, lounges, and pubs just off S Olive Ave. When you visit West Palm Beach, you’ll always find a good time.

West Palm Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Must-try West Palm Beach restaurants

Cholo Soy Cocina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cholo Soy Cocina

3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.7 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PORK BELLY$6.00
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
CRISPY CHICKEN$5.50
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
CHIPS & GUAC$8.50
EXACTLY WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE
More about Cholo Soy Cocina
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (3749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
Park Ave Salad$12.50
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Hook Fish and Chicken image

 

Hook Fish and Chicken

4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Combo (2 Selections)$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
French Fries
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
10 Flavored Wings$9.99
More about Hook Fish and Chicken
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business image

PIZZA

Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business

437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$10.00
1/2 Dz garlic knot$3.75
Mozzaella Stickes$7.00
More about Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores

1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palm Beach Bowl$10.00
Mexican Roll$14.00
Edamame$8.00
More about Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

 

Kapow! Noodle Bar

519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun$5.00
General Tso's Cauliflower$15.00
Brisket Pad See Ew$23.00
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd. image

 

Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.

319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.00
PB Crunch Bowl$12.00
Protein Smoothie$7.00
More about Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
207 Clematis St image

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Americano$18.95
Marinara, mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni
Pollo Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
More about 207 Clematis St
PLANTA image

 

PLANTA

700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BAKED CRAB ROLL$16.50
Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)
CAULIFLOWER TOTS$11.75
lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
DRAGON ROLL$16.25
Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA
Southern Kitchen image

 

Southern Kitchen

801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sampler$9.75
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of French toast
Grouper$12.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Tilapia$11.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
More about Southern Kitchen
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd image

 

Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo$9.55
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Falafel Pita Combo$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Salmon Pita$9.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
More about Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd
Johan's Joe image

 

Johan's Joe

401 South Dixie Highwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pineapple Focaccia$11.95
BIG Marabou Chocolate Bar$6.95
Bottle Water$2.45
More about Johan's Joe
Crab Tale West Palm Beach image

SEAFOOD

Crab Tale West Palm Beach

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp$14.95
Battered and Fried Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
Shrimp (easy peel)
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
Snow Crab Leg$31.95
Each pound of seafood is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato.
More about Crab Tale West Palm Beach
3301 S Dixie Hwy image

 

3301 S Dixie Hwy

3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meatball$3.75
each housemade tomato sauce
Arugula Stem$11.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$15.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
More about 3301 S Dixie Hwy
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island image

 

Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island

2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Works Pizza$19.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Whiteout Pizza$15.00
More about Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
Jet Runway Cafe Express image

 

Jet Runway Cafe Express

6612 Georgia Ave, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Runway Wrap$12.00
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
California Club$12.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe Express
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Salad, & Bread$8.55
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, salad, & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
More about C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
Tropical Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tropical Smokehouse

3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BRISKET$18.00
Prime Angus Brisket with Espresso BBQ Sauce
MAC & CHEESE$4.50
Stove Top Style with Creamy White Cheddar
BRISKET EMPANADA$9.00
Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.
More about Tropical Smokehouse
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

209 6th Street, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
USDA Prime Rib Roast- per/lb$25.99
1 Rib serves 2 people, 4-5lbs (cradled and tied)
CHEESE BURGER SLIDER - 24$75.00
WINGS - 25$25.00
More about The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
Palm Beach Meats image

 

Palm Beach Meats

4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Smoked Beef Sausage Biscuit$14.00
Wagyu sausage, NOBO beer mustard, pimento cheese,Cheese, farm arugula, Pitbull BBQ Sauce, caramelized onions on a buttermilk biscuit
Country Egg Benedict$14.00
Farm egg, wagyu sausage patty, pork sausage Gravy, open faced on a buttermilk biscuit
Side of house-made chips$3.00
House made chips
More about Palm Beach Meats
Hook Fish & Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Hook Fish & Chicken

955 sansburys way, West palm beach

Avg 4.5 (959 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Choice of Fish, 3 Wings or 10 Shrimp$13.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
3 Wing Dinner$5.99
Slushy
More about Hook Fish & Chicken
PB Wraps image

 

PB Wraps

2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$9.95
Gyro Platter$11.95
Curly Fries$4.00
More about PB Wraps
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image

 

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg, Meat & Cheese Croissant$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
Greatest Butter Croissant$3.50
Flaky buttery classic French Viennoiserie
Egg, Meat & Cheese Biscuit$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on homemade buttermilk biscuit.
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image

 

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor Bowl$11.75
Chicken Taco$3.25
Carne Asada Bowl$14.00
More about Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ image

BBQ

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ

801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Fall off the Bone Pulled Pork, Slaw, Topped with your choice of PBBBQ house-made sauces. Served with savory Kettle Cooked Chips
St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner$21.99
Our classic St. Louis Style Port Ribs, 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.
Pork Spare Ribs All Natural$29.99
Our ribs are meaty, tender, and succulent. When smoked for six hours these ribs turn into meat candy that’s accentuated our specialized rubs and glaze.
One bite into our ribs will cause your taste buds to screaming for more.
More about Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
E.R. Bradley's Saloon image

SEAFOOD

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Tostada$25.00
Blackened seared ahi tuna / crispy corn shell / ginger and carrot aioli / Asian Brussels sprout slaw / carrots / sliced almonds / spicy rice / avocado / ponzu sauce
Classic Burger$15.00
8oz burger patty / lettuce / tomato / onions / cabbage
Add Bacon $3, Add Cheese $2
Fish Sandwich$27.00
Local Dayboat Fish / Brioche Bun / Lettuce / tomatoes / onions / cabbage / key lime tartar sauce
More about E.R. Bradley's Saloon
High Dive image

 

High Dive

550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
Thursday, May 14th Family Meal$129.00
High Dive lobster bisque with herbs & brioche croutons - Beer battered fish & chips with tartar sauce, lemon, & malt vinegar - Brown butter pecan pie
NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
More about High Dive
Subculture Coffee WPB image

 

Subculture Coffee WPB

509 clematis street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flat White$4.25
Cappuccino$4.25
Latte$4.50
More about Subculture Coffee WPB
La Fonda Sports Bar image

 

La Fonda Sports Bar

2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (2752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
Paisita$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
More about La Fonda Sports Bar

