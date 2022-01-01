West Palm Beach bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in West Palm Beach
More about Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Traditional pain au chocolate pastry consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
(Contains dairy and butter)
|Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Flaky golden croissant filled and topped with special almond cream and sliced almonds
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)
More about Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
401 South Dixie Highwy, West Palm Beach