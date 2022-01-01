Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Palm Beach bakeries you'll love

West Palm Beach restaurants
Must-try bakeries in West Palm Beach

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image

 

Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Traditional pain au chocolate pastry consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
(Contains dairy and butter)
Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.00
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
Almond Croissant$4.00
Flaky golden croissant filled and topped with special almond cream and sliced almonds
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)
More about Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
Johan's Joe image

 

Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach

401 South Dixie Highwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Johan's Joe - West Palm Beach
aioli South End image

 

aioli South End - South End

7434 S. Dixie Hwy, west palm beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about aioli South End - South End

