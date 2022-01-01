West Palm Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Palm Beach
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
Kapow! Noodle Bar
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Mushroom Bao Bun
|$5.00
|Brisket Pad See Ew
|$23.00
|Five-Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
More about Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island
2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
|Classic Pizza
|$12.00
More about The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill
209 6th Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|USDA Prime Rib Roast- per/lb
|$25.99
1 Rib serves 2 people, 4-5lbs (cradled and tied)
|CHEESE BURGER SLIDER - 24
|$75.00
|WINGS - 25
|$25.00
More about E.R. Bradley's Saloon
SEAFOOD
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings 10pc
|$15.00
Golden Crispy / Buffalo sauce / Blue cheese dressing / Carrots / Celery
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
|Hollywood Cobb
|$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
More about High Dive
High Dive
550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
|FISHERMEN'S CEVICHE
|$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, aji armarillo leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, kaffir lime, Fresno chili
|NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL
|$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
More about La Fonda Sports Bar
La Fonda Sports Bar
2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish
|$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
|Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties
|$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
|Paisita
|$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
More about Citrus Jamaica Grill
TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Citrus Jamaica Grill
801 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|3 Soft Tacos
Build your tacos the way YOU love them. Load them with as may toppings as you desire at no extra cost!
|Kids Meal
|$5.95
|BurgerONLY (CLASSIC)
|$7.95
More about Petanque Wine Club & Bar
Petanque Wine Club & Bar
517 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|test wine
|$0.10