West Palm Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Kapow! Noodle Bar image

 

Kapow! Noodle Bar

519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Mushroom Bao Bun$5.00
Brisket Pad See Ew$23.00
Five-Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island image

 

Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island

2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickle Chips$7.00
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Classic Pizza$12.00
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

209 6th Street, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
USDA Prime Rib Roast- per/lb$25.99
1 Rib serves 2 people, 4-5lbs (cradled and tied)
CHEESE BURGER SLIDER - 24$75.00
WINGS - 25$25.00
E.R. Bradley's Saloon image

SEAFOOD

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings 10pc$15.00
Golden Crispy / Buffalo sauce / Blue cheese dressing / Carrots / Celery
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
Hollywood Cobb$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
High Dive image

 

High Dive

550 S. Rosemary Ave, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saturday, May 16th Family Meal
Roasted beet salad, stracciatella, black truffle-walnut vinaigrette, & fresh herbs - Local Grouper Francaise with Tuscan kale & lemon caper butter - Carrot-Zucchini Cake
FISHERMEN'S CEVICHE$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, aji armarillo leche de tigre, red onions, cilantro, kaffir lime, Fresno chili
NEW ENGLAND CRAB ROLL$22.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB, CELERY, LEMON - HERB AIOLI, BUTTERED BRIOCHE, OLD BAY CHIPS
La Fonda Sports Bar image

 

La Fonda Sports Bar

2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.6 (2752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plato Montanero / Montaineer Dish$10.99
Paisa platter of grilled or ground steak, fried pork skin, chorizo, fried egg, sweet plantain, beans and rice.
Empanadas de Carne/Beef Patties$4.99
Order of 5 fried beef empanadas
Paisita$7.99
Beef, rice, beans, sweet plantains, pork strip, egg.
Consumer pic

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Citrus Jamaica Grill

801 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Soft Tacos
Build your tacos the way YOU love them. Load them with as may toppings as you desire at no extra cost!
Kids Meal$5.95
BurgerONLY (CLASSIC)$7.95
Petanque Wine Club & Bar image

 

Petanque Wine Club & Bar

517 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
test wine$0.10
American Craft Aleworks image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

American Craft Aleworks

200 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 reviews)
Takeout
