West Palm Beach breakfast spots you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
|Insalata Rucola E Carciofi
|$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
|Pasticcio
|$23.95
Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel
PLANTA
700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI
|$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
|SPICY LUMACONI PASTA
|$23.50
cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)
|HABIBI BOWL
|$18.25
roasted cauliflower, split pea fritters, tomato, cucumbers currants, za'atar, tahini, olives, sunflower vinaigrette
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Croissant
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on homemade buttermilk biscuit.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Sweet roll consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
SEAFOOD
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Buffalo Wings 10pc
|$15.00
Golden Crispy / Buffalo sauce / Blue cheese dressing / Carrots / Celery
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
|Hollywood Cobb
|$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
Subculture Coffee WPB
509 clematis street, West Palm Beach
|Latte
|$4.50
|Iced Coffee
|$2.75
|Cappuccino
|$4.25