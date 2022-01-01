West Palm Beach breakfast spots you'll love

West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in West Palm Beach

207 Clematis St image

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Bolognese$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
Insalata Rucola E Carciofi$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Pasticcio$23.95
Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel
More about 207 Clematis St
PLANTA image

 

PLANTA

700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BANG BANG BROCCOLI$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
SPICY LUMACONI PASTA$23.50
cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)
HABIBI BOWL$18.25
roasted cauliflower, split pea fritters, tomato, cucumbers currants, za'atar, tahini, olives, sunflower vinaigrette
More about PLANTA
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image

 

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Egg, Meat & Cheese Croissant$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
Egg, Meat & Cheese Biscuit$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on homemade buttermilk biscuit.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Sweet roll consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
E.R. Bradley's Saloon image

SEAFOOD

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings 10pc$15.00
Golden Crispy / Buffalo sauce / Blue cheese dressing / Carrots / Celery
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
Hollywood Cobb$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
More about E.R. Bradley's Saloon
Subculture Coffee WPB image

 

Subculture Coffee WPB

509 clematis street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.50
Iced Coffee$2.75
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Subculture Coffee WPB
The Dancing Crane image

 

The Dancing Crane

11401 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Dancing Crane

