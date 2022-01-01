West Palm Beach cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in West Palm Beach
More about Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Palm Beach Bowl
|$10.50
|Iced Green Tea
|$3.00
|Sol Bowl
|$12.00
More about Johan's Joe
Johan's Joe
401 South Dixie Highwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Pineapple Focaccia
|$11.95
|BIG Marabou Chocolate Bar
|$6.95
|Bottle Water
|$2.45
More about Palm Beach Meats
Palm Beach Meats
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chorizo Chicken Sausage Biscuit
|$13.00
Farm Tabasco pepper sause,Sauce, farm tomatillo salsa verde, pickled purple jalapeños on a buttermilk biscuit
|Wagyu Chili hotdog
|$13.00
Wagyu hot dog, wagyu chili, cheddar cheese, wagyu potato chip crumble -Served with side of house-made chips
|PBM Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu patty, Red Onion Jam, Arugula, Quince Aioli, Cheddar Cheese on **Local Bakery- Breadbox** MILKBREAD BUN! -Served with a side of house-made chips
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Croissant
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Biscuit
|$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on homemade buttermilk biscuit.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Sweet roll consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.