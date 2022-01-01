West Palm Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach
More about Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business
PIZZA
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business
437 Northwood Rd, West palm beach
|Popular items
|1/2 Dz garlic knot
|$3.75
|Veggi Lover Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoe, Peppers, Mushroom, and Spinich
|$13.00
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
More about 207 Clematis St
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
|Insalata Rucola E Carciofi
|$12.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
|Pasticcio
|$23.95
Crepe lasagna, bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, bechamel