West Palm Beach Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
GREAT GREEK RICE BOWL$9.95
Rice Pilaf - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Cucumbers - Garbanzo Beans - Kalamata Olives - Feta
GYRO PLATE$13.95
Great Greek Gyro Meat
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd. image

 

Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.

319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palm Beach Bowl$10.50
Iced Green Tea$3.00
Sol Bowl$12.00
More about Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd.
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd image

 

Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo$9.55
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Falafel Pita Combo$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Salmon Pita$9.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
More about Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd

