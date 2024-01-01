Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada burritos in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve carne asada burritos

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image

 

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$17.00
More about Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine

911 Village Blvd Suite 801, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burritos$17.95
Two 10'' burritos stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and whole green onion. Served with grilled green pepper and onion, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fried jalapeño peppers.
More about Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine

