Carne asada burritos in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve carne asada burritos
More about Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$17.00
More about Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Toreros Authentic Mexican Cuisine
911 Village Blvd Suite 801, West Palm Beach
|Carne Asada Burritos
|$17.95
Two 10'' burritos stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice, topped with Torero’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and whole green onion. Served with grilled green pepper and onion, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and fried jalapeño peppers.