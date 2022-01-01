Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
Item pic

 

India Grill and Bar

650 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Pasta$12.95
Boneless Tandoori Chicken with Penne pasta in mildly spiced Tikka masala sauce.
More about India Grill and Bar

