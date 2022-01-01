Chocolate croissants in West Palm Beach
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Sweet roll consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
|Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Can't choose between an almond croissant and a chocolate croissant? Then this is for you!
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)