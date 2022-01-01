Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Sweet roll consisting of flaky croissant dough with pieces of dark chocolate in the center.
Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.00
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.50
Can't choose between an almond croissant and a chocolate croissant? Then this is for you!
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)
More about Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar
Subculture Coffee WPB image

 

Subculture Coffee WPB

509 clematis street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant (Chocolate)$4.50
More about Subculture Coffee WPB

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Pork Fried Rice

Shrimp Wraps

Baklava

Snapper

Chocolate Cake

Flautas

Cheeseburgers

Lomo

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston