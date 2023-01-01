West Palm Beach restaurants you'll love
Must-try West Palm Beach restaurants
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cholo Soy Cocina
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$6.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
|PORK BELLY
|$6.50
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
|STEAK
|$7.00
GRILLED SLICED STEAK, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee
4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|#1 Combo (2 Selections)
|$15.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
|Tilapia Dinner
|$0.00
Fried Tilapia fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
|French Fries
|$0.00
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores - 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.
1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Palm Beach Bowl
|$11.00
|Sol Bowl
|$12.00
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - West Palm Beach
7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL GYRO
|$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
|AVGOLEMONO SOUP
|$5.50
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
|GREAT GREEK GYRO
|$9.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
Kapow! Noodle Bar - Kapow WPB
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Bahn Mi
|$18.00
Roasted Pork, Duck Pate, Tangy Mixed Pickles, Fragrant Herbs, Kewpie Mayo, Cilantro, Salted Fries
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
|Char Sui Pork Belly Bao Bun
|$6.00
Pickled Vegetables, Pineapple Sweet & Sour, Cilantro, Spicy Shallot
Jo Bistro
319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Sunrise Bowl
|$12.00
|PB Crunch Bowl
|$12.00
|Aloha Bowl
|$10.00
PIZZA • PASTA
207 Clematis St - Lynora's- Clematis
207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Bolognese
|$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
|Melanzane Parmigiana
|$12.95
Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto
|Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Nico's Pizza - WPB - 301 Clematis Street
301 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.75
|SUPREME PIZZA
|$0.00
|Cheese Pizza
|$0.00
PLANTA - West Palm Beach
700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|PLANTA BURGER
|$21.50
lettuce, tomato, queso, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, truffle fries (fries contain nuts)
|CALIFORNIA PIZZA
|$21.00
zucchini, avocado, arugula, red onion, basil pesto, chili oil
|RAINBOW ROLL
|$16.75
Ahi watermelon, slaw, avocado, gochujang, peanuts
Southern Kitchen
801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park
|Popular items
|Catfish
|$13.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
|Hash
|$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
|Tilapia
|$12.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Souvlaki Fast
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$8.79
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce,
tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.
|Chicken Gyro Platter
|$13.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
pizzaioli
7402 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Four Cheese White
|$20.00
14" Sour Dough Pizza
Roasted Garlic Fondue, Herbs, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan
|Margherita
|$18.00
14" Sour Dough Pizza
Crushed Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Aged Mozzarella, Basil
|Corn & Poblano
|$22.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Fermented Poblano, Black Beans, Cotija Crumble, Corn Infused Creme, Locally Grown Cilantro, Fresh Lime
3301 S Dixie Hwy - Lynora's-Dixie
3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Arugula Stem
|$13.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$21.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
|Classico Pizza
|$15.95
Bufala mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
Castaways Sports Bar & Grill - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave
2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$13.00
Warm, salted Pretzel Bites served with our signature beer cheese dipping sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
|The Works Pizza
|$19.00
Pig Beach Palm Beach
2400 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$7.00
w/ Cheese + $2/4, Bacon +$3, Pulled pork +$3/4
|BAKED BEANS
|$7.00
w/ smoked meats
|POTATO SALAD
|$0.00
Red potato, hard boiled egg, mayo
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Smokey
|$14.80
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.60
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
|Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread
|$11.20
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Smokehouse
3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER
|$9.75
Two 3 Oz. Patties with Pickles, Onion, and Fancy Sauce on a Potato Roll
|HOT & SWEET HUSHPUPPIES
|$8.00
5 Pieces with Chili-Honey Butter
|MAC & CHEESE
|$4.50
Stove Top Style with Creamy White Cheddar
Palm Beach Meats - 4812 S Dixie Hwy
4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Wagyu Chori Burger
|$18.00
Wagyu Patty, Banana Ketchup, Atchara, Mayo
|Baonut- Dessert Bao Buns (2)-*Contains Peanuts*
|$14.00
Fried Bao bun, Caramelized banana, chopped peanuts, Nutella, Coconut (2 buns per order)
|Wagyu Beef Tapa
|$19.00
Wagyu, Garlic Rice, Scallion, Fried Egg, Atchara
WPB Buccan Sandwich Shop
1901 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
pine nuts, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
|Cubano
|$15.50
pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette
|Caprese
|$13.75
fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette
PB Wraps - 2409 South Dixie Highway
2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Wrap
|$12.45
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.65
|Rene Burger
|$12.45
Pistache French Bistro
101 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Onion Soup
|$14.00
With Gruyère Cheese
|Lentil Salad
|$19.00
Tabil Roasted Carrots, Housemade Raisins, Charred Red Onion, Orange, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs, Tahini Dressing
|Duck Lyonnaise
|$38.00
Crispy Duck Con t, Chicken Liver, Lardons, Poached Egg, Frisée, Sherry Vinaigrette
The Regional
651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Bucket
|$45.00
12 pieces mixed white and dark sweet tea brined fried chicken, bottle of house sauce, B&B pickles
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Tossed in house sauce
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$20.00
Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, pepper jelly
Pumphouse Coffee
1016 Clare Ave STE 5A, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Americano
|$3.25
2oz shot of Deep Drop espresso served over hot water
|Latte
|$4.50
Double shot of Deep Drop espresso, 10oz steamed milk
|Batch Brew (Colombia Asopap)
|$3.00
Brewed ready to go coffee of the day
The Restaurant at The Norton
1450 S Dixie Hwy,, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Pile High Fries
|$12.00
parmesan herb fries, ketchup
|Chicken Club
|$22.00
grilled chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, rosemary loaf
|Shrimp Tacos
|$22.00
salsa verde, avocado fry, jicama slaw, lime crema, micro cilantro
Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB
480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Loic Omlette Baguette Sandwich
|$14.50
2 Egg Omelette, Boursin Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado, served on a on bread of your choice.
(Croissant - contains dairy, butter)
(Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)
(Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)
|Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
Flaky golden croissant filled and topped with special almond cream and sliced almonds
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)
The House Restaurant & The Cabana Bar
7301 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Tri Tip Steak Sliders
|$14.00
cabbage slaw, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, potato roll
|ABLT
|$8.00
smashed avocado, smoked bacon, iceberg, tomato, seeded bread
|Puppy Dog
|$12.00
all beef dog, toasted bun, salsa criolla, creole mustard
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar
106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Chips & Medium Guacamole
|$9.00
|Esquites
|$7.00
|Veggie Taco
|$3.75
No Mames Wey
1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio
|$0.00
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.
|Uno Chilorio
|$0.00
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
|Uno Birria De Res
|$0.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)
460 S Rosemary Avenue #170, West Palm Beach
|Popular items
|Whipped Strawberry *Breast Cancer Awareness Month
|$4.50
24hr strawberry-infused brioche ring filled with strawberry mousse, tossed in strawberry sugar & topped with a homemade fondant ribbon in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
*25% of proceeds will be donated to The Breasties, a nonprofit organization supporting survivors, previvors, thrivers, and caregivers, impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers.
|Traditional Glazed
|$2.95
24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.
|Milk & Cookies
|$4.25
24hr brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle + topped with cocoa cookie crunch.