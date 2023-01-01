West Palm Beach restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • West Palm Beach

Must-try West Palm Beach restaurants

Cholo Soy Cocina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cholo Soy Cocina

3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.7 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN$6.00
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
PORK BELLY$6.50
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
STEAK$7.00
GRILLED SLICED STEAK, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO
Hook Fish and Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Hook Fish and Chicken - PBC- Okeechobee

4282 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Combo (2 Selections)$15.99
Your choice of Fish, 10 Shrimp OR 3 Wings. Served with your choice of side and a canned soda.
*ONLY ONE CHOICE OF FISH ALLOWED
Tilapia Dinner$0.00
Fried Tilapia fillets, comes with your choice of one side.
The Small dinner has 2 pieces of fish and a Large has 3 pieces of fish.
French Fries$0.00
Straight Cut Fries dusted in our house seasoning
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores - 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.

1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Palm Beach Bowl$11.00
Sol Bowl$12.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.95
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - West Palm Beach

7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TRADITIONAL GYRO$8.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
AVGOLEMONO SOUP$5.50
Chicken - Lemon Juice - Rice - Pita Bread (2)
GREAT GREEK GYRO$9.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki - Feta
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

 

Kapow! Noodle Bar - Kapow WPB

519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vietnamese Bahn Mi$18.00
Roasted Pork, Duck Pate, Tangy Mixed Pickles, Fragrant Herbs, Kewpie Mayo, Cilantro, Salted Fries
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Yuzu honey ginger yogurt, Eel sauce, Chili threads
Char Sui Pork Belly Bao Bun$6.00
Pickled Vegetables, Pineapple Sweet & Sour, Cilantro, Spicy Shallot
Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd. image

 

Jo Bistro

319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunrise Bowl$12.00
PB Crunch Bowl$12.00
Aloha Bowl$10.00
207 Clematis St image

PIZZA • PASTA

207 Clematis St - Lynora's- Clematis

207 Clematis St, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fettuccine Bolognese$19.95
Slow cooked classic beef ragu
Melanzane Parmigiana$12.95
Eggplant napoleon, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, pesto
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$18.95
Cream, tomato sauce, flambeed in vodka
Banner pic

 

Nico's Pizza - WPB - 301 Clematis Street

301 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.75
SUPREME PIZZA$0.00
Cheese Pizza$0.00
PLANTA image

 

PLANTA - West Palm Beach

700 S Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PLANTA BURGER$21.50
lettuce, tomato, queso, onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, truffle fries (fries contain nuts)
CALIFORNIA PIZZA$21.00
zucchini, avocado, arugula, red onion, basil pesto, chili oil
RAINBOW ROLL$16.75
Ahi watermelon, slaw, avocado, gochujang, peanuts
Southern Kitchen image

 

Southern Kitchen

801 N Federal Highway, Lake Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Catfish$13.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Hash$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
Tilapia$12.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd image

 

Souvlaki Fast

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Pita$8.79
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
Cheeseburger$7.99
Homemade all beef burger with lettuce,
tomato, onion, and white American cheese on a kaiser roll.
Chicken Gyro Platter$13.99
All-white meat, marinated and seasoned with authentic Greek spices and herbs
Consumer pic

 

pizzaioli

7402 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Four Cheese White$20.00
14" Sour Dough Pizza
Roasted Garlic Fondue, Herbs, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan
Margherita$18.00
14" Sour Dough Pizza
Crushed Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Aged Mozzarella, Basil
Corn & Poblano$22.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Fermented Poblano, Black Beans, Cotija Crumble, Corn Infused Creme, Locally Grown Cilantro, Fresh Lime
3301 S Dixie Hwy image

 

3301 S Dixie Hwy - Lynora's-Dixie

3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Stem$13.95
Arugula, artichokes, shaved parmigiano, cherry tomatoes, truffle mustard vinaigrette
Pollo Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella, linguini
Classico Pizza$15.95
Bufala mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island image

 

Castaways Sports Bar & Grill - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave

2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$13.00
Warm, salted Pretzel Bites served with our signature beer cheese dipping sauce.
Caesar Salad$14.00
The Works Pizza$19.00
Consumer pic

 

Pig Beach Palm Beach

2400 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FRIES$7.00
w/ Cheese + $2/4, Bacon +$3, Pulled pork +$3/4
BAKED BEANS$7.00
w/ smoked meats
POTATO SALAD$0.00
Red potato, hard boiled egg, mayo
C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.

731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey$14.80
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Smokey (No Chicken)$7.60
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread$11.20
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tropical Smokehouse

3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
OLD FASHIONED HAMBURGER$9.75
Two 3 Oz. Patties with Pickles, Onion, and Fancy Sauce on a Potato Roll
HOT & SWEET HUSHPUPPIES$8.00
5 Pieces with Chili-Honey Butter
MAC & CHEESE$4.50
Stove Top Style with Creamy White Cheddar
Palm Beach Meats image

 

Palm Beach Meats - 4812 S Dixie Hwy

4812 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Chori Burger$18.00
Wagyu Patty, Banana Ketchup, Atchara, Mayo
Baonut- Dessert Bao Buns (2)-*Contains Peanuts*$14.00
Fried Bao bun, Caramelized banana, chopped peanuts, Nutella, Coconut (2 buns per order)
Wagyu Beef Tapa$19.00
Wagyu, Garlic Rice, Scallion, Fried Egg, Atchara
Consumer pic

 

WPB Buccan Sandwich Shop

1901 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Salad$11.00
pine nuts, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Cubano$15.50
pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette
Caprese$13.75
fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, baguette
PB Wraps image

 

PB Wraps - 2409 South Dixie Highway

2409 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Wrap$12.45
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.65
Rene Burger$12.45
Consumer pic

 

Pistache French Bistro

101 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Soup$14.00
With Gruyère Cheese
Lentil Salad$19.00
Tabil Roasted Carrots, Housemade Raisins, Charred Red Onion, Orange, Pistachio, Fresh Herbs, Tahini Dressing
Duck Lyonnaise$38.00
Crispy Duck Con t, Chicken Liver, Lardons, Poached Egg, Frisée, Sherry Vinaigrette
Consumer pic

 

The Regional

651 Okeechobee Blvd.,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bucket$45.00
12 pieces mixed white and dark sweet tea brined fried chicken, bottle of house sauce, B&B pickles
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Tossed in house sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes$20.00
Burrata, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, pepper jelly
Consumer pic

 

Pumphouse Coffee

1016 Clare Ave STE 5A, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Americano$3.25
2oz shot of Deep Drop espresso served over hot water
Latte$4.50
Double shot of Deep Drop espresso, 10oz steamed milk
Batch Brew (Colombia Asopap)$3.00
Brewed ready to go coffee of the day
Consumer pic

 

The Restaurant at The Norton

1450 S Dixie Hwy,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pile High Fries$12.00
parmesan herb fries, ketchup
Chicken Club$22.00
grilled chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, rosemary loaf
Shrimp Tacos$22.00
salsa verde, avocado fry, jicama slaw, lime crema, micro cilantro
Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar image

 

Loic Bakery Cafe Bar, downtown WPB

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loic Omlette Baguette Sandwich$14.50
2 Egg Omelette, Boursin Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado, served on a on bread of your choice.
(Croissant - contains dairy, butter)
(Baguette - excludes dairy, butter and eggs)
(Biscuits - contains dairy, butter)
Pistachio White Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.50
Culinary kryptonite filled with the world's finest ingredients; pistachio, white chocolate, & special almond crème.
(Contains milk, butter, eggs, almonds and pistachio).
Almond Croissant$4.75
Flaky golden croissant filled and topped with special almond cream and sliced almonds
(Contains milk, butter, eggs and almonds)
Consumer pic

 

The House Restaurant & The Cabana Bar

7301 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tri Tip Steak Sliders$14.00
cabbage slaw, roasted garlic aioli, pickled red onion, potato roll
ABLT$8.00
smashed avocado, smoked bacon, iceberg, tomato, seeded bread
Puppy Dog$12.00
all beef dog, toasted bun, salsa criolla, creole mustard
Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar image

 

Rivales Taqueria and Craft Bar

106 N Olive Ave,, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Medium Guacamole$9.00
Esquites$7.00
Veggie Taco$3.75
Banner pic

 

No Mames Wey

1540 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegan Pulled Pork Tacos Trio$0.00
3 tacos on Fresh Corn Tortillas with Vegan Pulled Pork topped with fresh Pineapple, Avocado & Cilantro.
Uno Chilorio$0.00
Fresh Corn Tortillas with Fried Pork & Chili Sauce, topped with Pickled Onion, fresh Avocado & Cilantro.
Uno Birria De Res$0.00
Fresh Corn Tortilla with Spiced Beef topped with Pickled Onion & Cilantro.
Main pic

 

The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)

460 S Rosemary Avenue #170, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whipped Strawberry *Breast Cancer Awareness Month$4.50
24hr strawberry-infused brioche ring filled with strawberry mousse, tossed in strawberry sugar & topped with a homemade fondant ribbon in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
*25% of proceeds will be donated to The Breasties, a nonprofit organization supporting survivors, previvors, thrivers, and caregivers, impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers.
Traditional Glazed$2.95
24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.
Milk & Cookies$4.25
24hr brioche, sweet cream glaze, hot fudge drizzle + topped with cocoa cookie crunch.
Subculture Coffee WPB image

 

Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture Coffee

509 clematis street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Iced Coffee$2.75
Breakfast Burrito Bacon$8.00
