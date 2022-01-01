Eel in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve eel
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores
1800 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach
|Eel & Cucumber Hand Roll
|$5.00
|EEL Sushi
|$5.00
|Togo Eel Sauce
|$0.50
Wok by the Beach
2409 N Ocean Avenue, Riviera Beach
|Eel Roll
|$15.00
|Eel Sushi
|$6.00
|Eel HR
|$9.00
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach
|90. Eel Roll
|$8.99