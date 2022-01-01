Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Loic Bakery • Cafe Bar

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese and arugula on a flaky handmade croissant.
Breakfast Cheese & Meat Sandwich (no egg)$6.50
Melted Swiss cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a flaky handmade croissant
Breakfast Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$9.50
Scrambled egg, Swiss cheese, arugula and your choice of bacon, ham or turkey bacon on a handmade croissant.
Joshua Deli

933 Park Ave, Lake Park

Egg Salad Sandwich$7.35
Chopped hard cooked egg, pickles, and mayo
