Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in West Palm Beach

Go
West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Avg 3.5 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FALAFEL PITA$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

1250 royal palm beach blvd., Royal Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Pita Combo$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Falafel Pita$7.99
Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing
More about Souvlaki Fast

Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach

Maki

Quiche

Collard Greens

Quinoa Salad

Lamb Gyros

Veggie Quesadillas

Tuna Wraps

Rice Bowls

Map

More near West Palm Beach to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston