Falafel pitas in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve falafel pitas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
7038 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
|FALAFEL PITA
|$8.95
Housemade Chickpea Fritters - Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Red Onion - Tzatziki - Hummus
More about Souvlaki Fast
Souvlaki Fast
1250 royal palm beach blvd., Royal Palm Beach
|Falafel Pita Combo
|$11.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
|Falafel Pita
|$7.99
Crispy falafel patties made from ground chickpeas mixed with Mediterranean herbs and spices, wrapped in a pita with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and Greek dressing