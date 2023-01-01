Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
West Palm Beach
/
West Palm Beach
/
Garlic Knots
West Palm Beach restaurants that serve garlic knots
Castaways Sports Bar & Grill - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave
2415 N Ocean Ave, Singer Island
No reviews yet
Garlic knots w/Marinara
$9.00
More about Castaways Sports Bar & Grill - Singer Island - 2415 N Ocean Ave
Saucy Street - 815 US 1
815 US 1, Lake Park
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$5.99
More about Saucy Street - 815 US 1
Browse other tasty dishes in West Palm Beach
Taco Salad
Walnut Salad
Chicken Pasta
Chicken Marsala
Steamed Broccoli
Cinnamon Rolls
Fish Tacos
Goat Cheese Salad
More near West Palm Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Jupiter
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(39 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1155 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(716 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston