Grilled shrimp salad in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach restaurants
Toast

West Palm Beach restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Jo Bistro- Belvedere Rd. image

 

Jo Bistro

319 Belvedere Rd. STE12, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$22.00
More about Jo Bistro
Consumer pic

 

aioli West Palm Beach

7434 S. Dixie Hwy, west palm beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad Special$18.50
Grilled Shrimp, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Fresh Parsley, Lemon Orzo, Arugula, Lemonette
More about aioli West Palm Beach

Map

